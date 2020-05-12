Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.18. 94,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

