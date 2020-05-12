Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,625 shares of company stock worth $65,990,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, reaching $177.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.