Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 6,738,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

