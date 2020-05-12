Beetle Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $27,607.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 225,397,452 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

