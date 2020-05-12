BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 1,486,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,109. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.