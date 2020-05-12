BidaskClub Lowers Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of MLHR traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 34,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

