BidaskClub Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.13.
LIVN traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 20,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,006. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $38,290,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 846,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 191,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
