BidaskClub Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.13.

LIVN traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 20,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,006. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $88,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $38,290,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 846,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 191,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

