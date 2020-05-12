BidaskClub Upgrades Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of MDB traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.15. 1,300,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,932. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 0.61. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at $34,782,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,257 over the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

