BidiPass Price Hits $0.0080 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. BidiPass has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043967 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.03666221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031862 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011346 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass' official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

