BitcoinZ Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Exmo and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $508,436.09 and $23,355.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00481243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00100669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061219 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,946,322,716 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

