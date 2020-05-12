Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 189,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,084. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.