BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CII traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 128,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,313. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

