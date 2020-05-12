BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,322. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

