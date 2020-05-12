BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

