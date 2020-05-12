BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 29th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 53,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

