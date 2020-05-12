BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on June 10th

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRGE opened at GBX 362.73 ($4.77) on Tuesday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 429 ($5.64). The stock has a market cap of $305.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 950 shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £4,028 ($5,298.61).

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

