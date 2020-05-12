BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BAF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 5,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,724. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

