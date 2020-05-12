Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BKK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

