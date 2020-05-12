Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 94,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,812. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

