Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,304. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

