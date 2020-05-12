Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

BQH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

In other Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,409.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,172 shares of company stock valued at $474,933.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

