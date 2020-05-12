Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 3,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,136. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.