Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 43,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.