Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 43,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

