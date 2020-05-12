BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.
In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
