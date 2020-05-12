BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

