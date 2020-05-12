Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.35

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.35 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

Bombardier stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 599,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

