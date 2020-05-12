Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $1,550.00 at Cfra

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Cfra from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,740.57.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $19.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,411.00. The stock had a trading volume of 564,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,660. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,355.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,774.85. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

