Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHF traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 192,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.