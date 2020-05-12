Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 12,300,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.