Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

BMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,528.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 8,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,065. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $546.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.