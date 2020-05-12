Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,191. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

