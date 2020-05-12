Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.