Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

