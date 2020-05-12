Brokerages Set First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) PT at $13.64

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 485,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,904. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

