Brokerages Set Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Price Target at $16.24

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 719,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

