Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT at $14.67

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PREKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 6,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

