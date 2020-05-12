Brokerages Set Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $24.31

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. 88,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of -0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Virtu Financial by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

