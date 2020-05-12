Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target at $59.56

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

