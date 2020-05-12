BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,812 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 493,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.