BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,326 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 261,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,112. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

