BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 893 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.27. 7,022,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

