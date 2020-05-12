BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,191 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTA traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. 162,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,938. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

