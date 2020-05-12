BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,519 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after acquiring an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.