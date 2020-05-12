BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. 3,958,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,060,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.