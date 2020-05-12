BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allstate by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,489,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. 99,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.49. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

