BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $227.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

