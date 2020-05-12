BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

CMCSA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

