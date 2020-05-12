BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 170,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

