BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $15.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. 44,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,653. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.