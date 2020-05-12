BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,486 shares of company stock worth $39,369,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

