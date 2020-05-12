BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 393,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,311. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.